Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 11.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $486.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,751. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

