loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $494,404.20 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,676.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

