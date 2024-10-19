Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

LMT opened at $611.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.29 and a 200-day moving average of $510.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $614.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

