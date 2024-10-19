Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $609.35 and last traded at $611.99. Approximately 106,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,045,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $612.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.92.

The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $578.29 and its 200 day moving average is $510.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

