LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Major Shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage Buys 2,104,107 Shares

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage bought 2,104,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $168,328.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,050,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,014.96. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winvest Investment Fund Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 9th, Winvest Investment Fund Manage purchased 336,100 shares of LogicMark stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00.

LogicMark Price Performance

LogicMark stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. LogicMark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a negative net margin of 146.14%. Research analysts predict that LogicMark, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

