Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

