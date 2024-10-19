Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 114,225,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 32,734,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

