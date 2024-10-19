M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.1% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

