Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$201.16 and last traded at C$201.16, with a volume of 10711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$198.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.3 %
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.42 by C($4.12). The company had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1910619 earnings per share for the current year.
Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mainstreet Equity
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.