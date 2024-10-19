Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$201.16 and last traded at C$201.16, with a volume of 10711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$198.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$194.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.42 by C($4.12). The company had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1910619 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.