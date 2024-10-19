ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $74.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

NYSE:MAN opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 48,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

