Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick G. Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tobam increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

