Marc Duey Purchases 30,000 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Duey purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,096.07. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Duey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Duey purchased 190 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $490.20.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

APRE stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.