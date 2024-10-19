Mark Pellowski Sells 10,026 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Informatica Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.00, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Informatica by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.