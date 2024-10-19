Marks Wealth LLC Takes $11.44 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 4.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.30. 37,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,268. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $267.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.61.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

