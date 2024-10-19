Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 480.2% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

