Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RWJ opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

