Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 4,237 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $424,123.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,982.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.