Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $516.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $518.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.21. The company has a market cap of $480.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

