McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,052,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 99,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 975,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,508. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

