Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 130.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

