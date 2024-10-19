MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. MELD has a market capitalization of $54.66 million and approximately $882,422.77 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01396789 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,062,698.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

