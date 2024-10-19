Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 216.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.