Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 9,792 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

