Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,111 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

