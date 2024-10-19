Meridian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 55,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 156.7% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Albemarle by 23.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $95.08 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

