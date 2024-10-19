Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,453 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 4.1% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $231,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.10. The stock had a trading volume of 288,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

