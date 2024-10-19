Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,368,095 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,368,095 shares during the quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.92. 7,214,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,701,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

