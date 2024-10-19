Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Merus by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 521,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $53,377,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

