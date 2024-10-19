Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.1 %

MLAB stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.87. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

