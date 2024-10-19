MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.62 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $46.09 or 0.00067476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $281.20 million and $32.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

