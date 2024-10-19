MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 27.4% Higher This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $267.15 million and approximately $26.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $43.79 or 0.00064180 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.63256851 USD and is up 8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $31,836,102.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

