Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 0.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after buying an additional 1,962,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Microchip Technology by 78.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after acquiring an additional 961,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

