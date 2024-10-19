Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). 126,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 97,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £144.94 million, a PE ratio of 11,740.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

