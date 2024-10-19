Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $112.44. Approximately 9,565,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 22,225,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.