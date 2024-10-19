MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 551,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 637,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 12.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

