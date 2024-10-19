MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $185.81 and last traded at $190.73. Approximately 4,022,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,321,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,331,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 107.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

