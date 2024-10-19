Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Miller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $738.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Miller Industries will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $688,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

