Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.36. 5,758,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

