Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. 3M accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,641. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $140.72. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

