Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

