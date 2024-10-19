Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 41.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 317,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 39,971,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,832,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

