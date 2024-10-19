Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 16,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $134.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.