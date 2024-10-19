Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 257.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $991.46.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
