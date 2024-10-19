Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 257.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,007.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $915.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $991.46.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.