Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.5% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.8% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

