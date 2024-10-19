Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

