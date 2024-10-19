Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $60.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

