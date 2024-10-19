Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

