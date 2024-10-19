Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Monero has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $52.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $160.15 or 0.00233897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,468.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00535727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00107781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00027887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00074742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.