Montrose Environmental Group’s (MEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:MEG opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $938.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $310,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.