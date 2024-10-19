Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 0.4% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.03. 437,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,168. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.36 and a 200 day moving average of $271.18. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

